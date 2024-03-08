EBCI members will walk the runway for Native Fashion in the City

Special to the One Feather

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Representatives from Native Fashion in the City (NFITC) held a model workshop and audition at the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute in Cherokee, N.C. on Monday, March 4. Over 20 members of federally recognized tribes, the majority being members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), auditioned for a chance to walk the runway in Denver, Colo. March 14-15.

During the audition, eight models from EBCI were invited to model at the event. Representing the youth are Danica Hill, Jasmine Smith, Janee Smith, and Rebecca Welch. The adults selected are Hope Long, Rosa Reyes, Aleshia Tisho, and Delaney Wildcatt.

“I am very honored to receive an invitation to model for Native Fashion in the City. The training was very helpful as we were able to have Kelly Holmes (founder and CEO of NFITC) offer advice before the audition. I am excited to represent EBCI along with the other models that were chosen. I would like to thank the Kananesgi committee for providing this opportunity for our modeling community in Cherokee,” said Hope Long of being selected.

This opportunity was made possible through a collaboration between Kananesgi Art Market & Fashion Show and NFITC. The Kananesgi Art Market & Fashion Show has held five fashion shows featuring EBCI designers and models since 2018 in Cherokee.

Tara McCoy, an EBCI tribal member, founder, and designer of Kananesgi, said of the audition and selection, “This a dream come true. A goal accomplished that we set back at our very first planning meeting; to get the beauty and talent of our EBCI members recognized on a national level. I am so excited and happy for those selected to participate in NFITC. Each of the models selected have walked in our Kananesgi shows, attended the model practices we offered, and their work and commitment are paying off.”

In addition to individual fundraisers, each model is getting travel assistance from Kananesgi Art Market and Fashion Show, Harrah’s Scholarship Fund, Cherokee Preservation Foundation, and Sequoyah Fund to attend this event.

NFITC is celebrating 10 years of Native Fashion and bringing together Native American designers, stylists, models, and photographers to showcase and bring Native American culture, and heritage to the forefront of the fashion industry.

For more information on modeling for the Kananesgi Fashion Show this year follow us on social media or visit www.kananesgi.com.