Council passes resolution recognizing March as Indigenous Languages Month

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the morning of Thursday, March 7, the Tribal Council of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) passed Res. No. 131 (2024) recognizing March as Indigenous Languages Month, and March 27 as Indigenous Languages Day.

The resolution was submitted by Idadatseli, the second cohort of Dadiwonisi, an adult language learning program in Tutiyi (Snowbird) and Tsalagi Gadugi (Cherokee County). The members of Idadatseli include Lakoda Bird, Troy Jones, Rachel Ballou, Lauryn Rattler, Malakai Littlejohn, Callie Bush, and Cody Teesateskie.

At the beginning of March, Dadiwonisi began an Indigenous languages challenge on their social media, challenging Indigenous people to introduce themselves in their Indigenous languages. The challenge caught fire, and Indigenous people, Cherokee and beyond, are participating in the challenge.

Dadiwonisi is dedicating the month of March to recognizing Indigenous languages through their social media challenges, and they have now taken it a step further with the introduction of Res. No. 131.

With the EBCI recognizing March 27 as Indigenous Languages Day, and March as Indigenous Languages Month, Dadiwonisi is accomplishing their goal of recognizing and celebrating Indigenous languages, including the Cherokee language. But they are not stopping there.

“Now that Tribal Council passed the resolution, we are going to bring the resolution to Tri-Council [The meeting of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Cherokee Nation, and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians] in June. If the resolution passes at Tri-Council, we will bring the resolution to USET [United South & Eastern Tribes],” said Lakoda Bird, a member of Idadatseli, the second cohort of Dadiwonisi who submitted the resolution.

Celebrate Indigenous Languages Month by following Dadiwonisi on Facebook and participating in their language challenges throughout the month.

Res. No. 131 (2024) will become effective once ratified by Principal Chief Michell Hicks.