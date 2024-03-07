New Ordinances deemed read and tabled (March 7)

The following ordinances were deemed read and tabled during the Tribal Council session of March 7, 2024:

Ord. No. 125 (2024) – An ordinance amending CC Section 117-46 and CC Section 117-47 to require Tribal Entities to provide financial reports and budget information to the Tribe on a regular basis

Ord. No. 126 (2024) – An ordinance amending CC Section 117-31 and establishing a new Cherokee Code Section 117-38.1 to require review by the Planning Board of capital projects that require and expenditure of $50,000 or more and requiring fiscal notes from the Office of Budget and Finance

Ord. No. 127 (2024) – An amendment to CC Chapter 14 Section 14.95.35 – Confidential discharge and expunction of records for first offense of youthful offenders

Ord. No. 128 (2024); note: the legislation was not provided – An ordinance amending CC Chapter 16 A to update requirements for members of the TCGE Board of Advisors and establishing a new Chapter 16F to govern TCGE’s pursuit and operation of commercial gaming and sports wagering

Ord. No. 129 (2024) – An ordinance to dissolve the Cherokee Police Commission