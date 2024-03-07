Museum of the Cherokee People announces hires for Finance & Development

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Museum of the Cherokee People (MotCP) and its board of directors have announced the creation of two crucial new roles within the organization. The Museum has welcomed Eden Brown, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), a seasoned finance professional with a passion for serving her community, to its executive team as director of finance, and Jeremy Hyatt, an EBCI tribal member, a proven leader committed to sustainable growth and cultural preservation, as development specialist.

As director of finance, Brown will oversee all financial components of the Museum, including but not limited to accounts payable, payroll, grants, budgeting, and accounting. Brown was most recently employed by the EBCI Office of Internal Audit & Ethics as Internal Audit manager and senior internal auditor. A graduate of Western Carolina University, she holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee and sits on the EBCI Pageant Board.

“The Manager of Finance is integral to the Museum’s continued growth and will be able to assist in strategic financial decision-making,” says Noah Hicks, an EBCI tribal member and a member of the MotCP board’s finance committee. “Eden brings a strong financial background, having served in various roles during her time with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. I know that she will excel in this new role and be a valuable addition to the team.”

Brown’s appointment furthers the Museum’s commitment to maintaining fiscal responsibility while serving its tribal community. Recent initiatives strengthening the 501 (c)3 nonprofit’s fiscal health, including the implementation of new policies and procedures, were honored with the Chief Noah Powell Fiscal Excellence Award trophy in the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ 2021-2022 Success in Operations, Accountability, and Reporting (SOAR) Awards.

Brown looks forward to using her accounting and finance skills to support her tribal museum while learning more about Cherokee culture and history. “What MotCP is doing for our community through education and the preservation of our culture is something I want to aide in making happen for our community,” she says. “Through my role, I want to create and implement strong financial policies and procedures that support this leadership’s vision and help to assist in the long-term financial success of the Museum of the Cherokee People. We have a lot ahead of us, and I am so excited to be a part of what is to come.”

Hyatt joins the Museum as development specialist, a position made possible by grant funding provided by Cherokee Preservation Foundation. He comes to the Museum following a seasoned career with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, where he most recently served as Secretary of Operations and led the development of Fire Mountain Trails. Previously, he was the Tribe’s director of Natural Resources and Construction and governmental affairs liaison.

Hyatt, who grew up in Cherokee and is a graduate of Western Carolina University, is an active board member for the Cherokee Historical Association. As MotCP’s Development Specialist, he will support the Museum’s growing development initiatives, including fundraising, donor development, and membership.

“We are grateful to Cherokee Preservation Foundation for the support of Jeremy’s role and understanding that we need to make an impact in our fundraising capabilities to get us where we want to go,” says Museum of the Cherokee People Executive Director Shana Bushyhead Condill, an EBCI tribal member. “Jeremy has built strong relationships during his career, and we are grateful to have someone on our team who is focusing intentionally on what fundraising can and should look like for the Museum.”

Hyatt expresses excitement for this new chapter in his career. “I am awed by the positive energy and excitement emitting from the Museum and I hope that I can contribute in some small way to its success,” he says. “I am honored and privileged to again have the chance to serve my fellow tribal citizens and look forward to what the future holds for the Museum of the Cherokee People.”

The Museum previously announced its plans to update is main exhibition, assess and renovate its 48-year-old public facility in downtown Cherokee, and construct offsite housing for Museum collections and objects of cultural patrimony. To learn more, please visit the MotCP blog.