Council approves change to Town Hall law

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Three days after the latest Town Hall of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), Tribal Council approved legislation to change the tribal law regarding when the meetings are held. During its regular session on Thursday, March 7, Tribal Council unanimously approved Res. No. 137 (2024) that was submitted by EBCI Vice Chief Alan B. Ensley.

The original legislation governing town hall meetings is found in Res. No. 185 (2018), passed in April 2018. That legislation stated that two meetings would be held annually – one on the third Tuesday in May and the other on the second Tuesday in January.

Res. No. 137 amends that language to read, “Bi-Annual Town Hall meetings occur at the discretion of the Vice Chief, in the evening to provide the working people of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians an opportunity to speak directly to their elected officials on issues that are of importance to them; and to afford citizens the opportunity to ask questions regarding important issues facing our Tribe.”

The legislation gives the following reason for the change, “The Vice Chief’s office has found that these times can be somewhat difficult to schedule, especially on election years when there may be newly-elected Executive staff and Council members who are adjusting to their new duties and processes.”

In speaking on the resolution on Thursday, Vice Chief Ensley thanked everyone who attended the latest Town Hall meeting held Monday, March 4 at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center. He also thanked the Tribal Council representatives and EBCI Secretaries and other officials who attended.

“It’s good that we can put these Town Halls on, but it’s just hard to be locked down to two days of the year.”

EBCI Principal Chief Michell Hicks commented, “As we continue to look at these processes to make improvements, if we could just get the questions just maybe a couple of weeks before. I don’t want to rush any answers. I want to make sure we spend time and we’re thoroughly answering these questions. And, they’re great questions. I’d also know what staff, or entities, to pull in so that we answer the questions appropriately to the needs of the community. I think that would be helpful if we could create a timeline.”