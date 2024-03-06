Update on the EBCI Tribal Portal

Office of the Principal Chief release

Over the last few months, the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Executive staff and Tribal Council met with Kevin Jackson, EBCI Information Technology (IT) director, and members of his team to examine a beta test of the upcoming EBCI Tribal Member Portal currently undergoing development since November 2023.

Once completed, this portal will offer enrolled EBCI members secure, convenient, and personalized avenues to interact with the EBCI government and Tribal programs, while additionally, it will deliver crucial financial updates about the tribe. Users visiting the main page will discover prominently displayed alerts and communications from the executive or legislative branches. They will have convenient access to division information, programs, and services. In line with transparency and accountability initiatives, tribal members can monitor work orders and submit applications online.

Once it is live, you will need your EBCI enrollment number and established password to access the portal. Through confidentiality agreements and privacy statements, the IT department is doing everything possible to ensure that data remains protected and available for EBCI enrolled members.

EBCI Principal Chief Michell Hicks said, “Our goal is to continue to collaborate with the Tribal Council, Secretaries, directors, and managers to guarantee that the portal meets its intended objectives. Following this, we want to initiate a community-wide education campaign to ensure that all members, including our elders, can use this invaluable resource. The projected roll out for this project is mid-April 2024 and will remain in development into the next year due to a large number of programs and their size that will affect the automation processes and data migration.”

“We’re thrilled about the possibilities offered by the new Tribal Portal and deeply grateful for the outstanding efforts of our IT department. We eagerly anticipate ongoing development, as this portal is designed to evolve alongside our tribe, adapting to its changing needs and aspirations.”