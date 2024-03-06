Beloved Women Committee reports to Tribal Council

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the morning of Wednesday, March 6, the Beloved Women Committee went before Tribal Council in a report to council session. The committee reported 2024 initiatives including opening nominations, scheduling a work session with Tribal Council, expanding external partnerships, and completing committee membership, which includes a representative nominated by Tribal Council.

Kimberly Smith, chairperson of the Committee, said the Committee wants to open community nominations for newly appointed Beloved persons to be selected in the approved April to May timeframe, with a recommendation from those nominations to be presented to Council before the next fiscal year.

Smith also said the Committee requested a work session with Tribal Council to discuss policy revisions, including changes to the Committee’s code of conduct policy, nomination policy, and special circumstances policy.

The Committee is also partnering with external organizations like Eighth Generation, an art and lifestyle brand owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe, to collaborate with local artisans to create a custom blanket design for the Beloved people.

Smith said the Committee is also working on plans for a Beloved Garden. “The garden would provide a visual in the community to interact with for learning and relating with our Beloved people,” Smith said.

Vice Chairman and Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. David Wolfe requested community nominations from Tribal Council for a Committee representative. Tsisquohi (Birdtown) Rep. Boyd Owle recommended that the council members go to their communities and have discussions about who to nominate before bringing nominations before council.

The selected Tribal Council representative follows Res. No. 131 (2020), which changed Committee representation to “one member appointed by Tribal Council” instead of previous code that read “one member elected from within Tribal Council.”

Smith provided Council with details of committee membership to share with the community and shared a reminder that the committee does not get paid for their service.