FAITH COMMENTARY: A close call, Part 3 of 3

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed. D.,

excerpt from “Preacher Spurs”, Christian Faith Publishers, 2022

Jesus faced death because He knew what death was all about. He knew exactly how he was going to die and what he would suffer. And like HIM, some of us no longer fear death as much as we fear just how we might die or how we might suffer.

He loves us, and He grieves with us when we grieve death. The story of Mary, Martha, and Lazarus, when Jesus wept, tells us that He grieves. He shares with us when we grieve, and He is there to comfort us with His peace. He is a compassionate God. But he also grieves when he knows someone dies and will be separated from Him -forever.

Jesus knows all there is to know about death. As God, He knows everything about us. His plans for us and His grace to give us are Holy. He is already standing there to welcome us home or be judged to eternal death once we cross that bridge.

A close call. Can you remember the one you have had? A close call? A close call to this Life? A close call to injury? Or a close call where your life on earth could have gone either way? But, by the grace of God, He saved you from certain death?

Think about that for just a minute because I am about to give you another close call. This invitation is a different kind of close call.

A Close Call from Jesus. A solemn close call. Have you ever had a close call from Jesus to Life? Are you listening?

Maybe you are sitting there thinking of your close call with death or have had enough close calls with death to know that you need an invitational call to Life.

Life everlasting. Did you ever think for a moment after that close call with death where you would go if you answered that close call with your life and died? Do you know? Are you sure? How would you like to put that concern aside and consider a close call with living instead?

Those are the questions I get to ask people I meet in the hospital who look up at the ceiling and ask, Why Me?

But the question is valid for everyone.

How would you like to answer an eternal question with an everlasting answer?

Your answer needs to be – I know Jesus, and He knows me. That is more than hope.

I have victory over death right now, and you can, too. The answer is Life everlasting.

What a beautiful concept…a wonderful reality to know I am not going to die – oh, my body will, and I might suffer the pain of leaving the body, but me…the guy in here. I am only going to change addresses. I am going from this earthly address to my permanent home address in Heaven.

Do you ever ask a Christian, “How Do You Know that you’re going to heaven?”

I know because I am possessed by the one who owns the keys. The one who knows all about death and has defeated it. He has told me in His Word that He has prepared a place for me in Heaven.

You see – I have reservations. Just like season tickets to seats in the stadium, I know when I get there, I have assigned seating, I am not worried about it. Just like when I call ahead and make reservations to my favorite diner, at the appointed time, I am going to have a seat at the table.

What peace you have when you can walk by that line or right by all those others seated and walk up to the mater de and give him your name and have him look in the book and say, right this way, sir, and you go and sit down at the table. Even better. I love going to a place where they know who I am, have my seat, and lead me straight to my reserved spot. My reservation is secure because I have already answered His close call.

That is my hope and my faith – in Jesus.

Maybe you know this story already. Maybe you have felt that tug on your heart from the one who makes the invitations and reservations. Do you want to be seated at His table? Would you like reservations for eternity in Heaven?

Can you afford to turn down a close call knowing that you might have to answer the next close call without reservations? IF there is anyone here who has never responded to Jesus’ close call on your life today, I am praying that you would answer the close call that Jesus is making for you right now. Jesus will make you eternal reservations, and all you have to do is answer His call.

He is calling you to come close to Him.

Jesus loves us, and it pleases all of Heaven when we accept Him, for we will be with Him forever after. So therefore, He wants all to be with Him.

1Timothy 2:3-4 says, “This is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; who would have all men to be saved, and come to the knowledge of the truth.”

And Luke 15:7 tells us, “ I say unto you, that even so there shall be joy in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine righteous persons, who need no repentance.”