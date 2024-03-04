Frances Hess Scholarship Fund accepting donations

Smoky Mountain High School in Sylva, N.C., is now accepting donations to the Frances Hess Scholarship fund. This scholarship is available to graduating seniors from Smoky Mountain High who plan to attend a postsecondary program in health science.

Hess taught health science for 17 years at Smoky Mountain High and for 13 years at Cherokee. She received her diploma from Mission Memorial’s nursing school, and then managed the Emergency Room at Mission for some time. She then earned her BSN from Western Carolina University. Hess worked in a pediatrician’s practice in Sylva before transitioning to her teaching career. She is an honorary member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Interested persons can contact Kaila Day at (828) 586-2177 ext. 2046 or kday@jcpsmail.org. Checks should be made out to SMHS HOSA with a memo “Frances Hess Scholarship.” Donations for the 2022-2024 graduates are due by Sunday, March 31.