OBITUARY: John Allen Bigmeat

John Allen Bigmeat, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. John is the son of the late Robert Edward and Nancy Jane (Blackfox) Bigmeat.

He is survived by brothers, Noel “Coon” Bigmeat and Wesley Wildcat; uncle, Wiggins Blackfox; and aunt, Sarah (Blackfox) Wildcat.

John is also preceded in death by brothers, David Jeff Blackfox and Justin Blackfox; and sisters, Christine Lynn Bigmeat and Carrie Leigh Bigmeat.

John loved the outdoors. He loved to fish, hunt, dig ginseng, and gather polk salad and wishi. He was a great cook. He also loved all his nieces and nephews. John will be missed by many.

A direct burial took place on Thursday, Feb. 29. John was buried in Inoli Cemetery.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.