Allen appointed as new Jackson County Board of Elections director of elections

The Jackson County Board of Elections has announced the appointment of Amanda Allen as the new director of elections effective Monday, Feb. 26. The decision to appoint Allen was a unanimous decision of the Board.

Allen is a Jackson County native and a graduate of Smoky Mountain High School. Allen holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Guilford College and a Master of Science in Human Resources from Western Carolina University.

Allen most recently served seven years as the Human Resources Administrator at Southwestern Community College and five years as an Administrative Assistant.

Allen states she joined the Board of Elections in 2018 out of curiosity to learn more about the election processes. She was particularly impressed with the transparency and high standards of service provided to Jackson County candidates and voters.

Over the past five years, Allen has taken on a variety of roles with increasing responsibilities, starting as a precinct worker, then advancing to precinct judge and chief judge. Allen welcomes the opportunity to serve as Director of Elections for Jackson County.

Kirk Stephens, Chairman of the Board of Elections, stated “Amanda’s organizational skills and dedication to ensuring fair, impartial, and well-coordinated elections clearly made her stand out as the top candidate. We are delighted to have such a capable individual on board.”