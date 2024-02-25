OBITUARY: James (Jim) Francis Korinek

James (Jim) Francis Korinek, age 82, passed peacefully at home in Cherokee, N.C. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

He was born in Elgin, Ill. on Sept. 13, 1941 and was the only child of the late Frank Joseph and Virginia Rose (Sigwalt) Korinek and the grandson of the late Joseph and Anna (David) Korinek; Elmer Louis and Rose (Hirn) Sigwalt/Grimm.

Jim is survived by his wife of 23 years, Christine (Sequoyah) Korinek.

He is also survived by Susan Jill (Mitchell) Korinek, and three daughters, Stephanie Rose (Thomas Joel Jr.) Glenn of Ft White, Fla., Virginia Lynn (David Allen) Snedeker of Forsyth, Ga., Laura Margaret (Scot Anthony) Maltby of Gilbert, Ariz.; grandchildren, Thomas Joel (Laura) Glenn III, Susan Ilyse “Lisa” (Patrick) McPolin, Jonathan Paul (Hannah) Glenn; David Alexander Snedeker and Ms Salina Espericueta, Gabriel Ashar Chance Snedeker; Austin James (Rachel) Maltby, Chaz Mitchell Maltby, and Tanner Anthony Maltby; and great grandchildren, Thomas Joel Glenn IV, Elijah Owen Glenn; Nathan Allen Glenn; Freya Rose McPolin; Alexandria Isabella Marie Espericueta-Snedeker.

Jim was a devout Christian who held God close to his heart. He found the positive outlook in all situations. His favorite words of encouragement were, “Help is on the way!”

Your burdens in life are laid down at our Saviors feet. We know he is welcoming you with open arms and the words, Well done, my good and faithful servant.

A successful owner of a swimming pool business for 45 years, he was also a passionate fan of the Chicago Cubs – Holy Cow!

He loved bowling, cooking, classic cars, and helping others in his community. In Gulf Breeze, Fla., he was a five-term city councilman, deacon at the First Baptist Church, and also a member of the local Gideon chapter.

He instilled into others a tireless work ethic, asked of himself and others flawless craftsmanship of work, honesty, and integrity.

He was a giant of a man (6’8″) in life, but also in the life of his family. He will be deeply missed by many.

A private family service was held at Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City, N.C.