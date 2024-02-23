OBITUARY: Jordan Nicole Toineeta

Jordan Nicole Toineeta, age 30, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at her residence. She is the daughter of the late Jonathan Toineeta and Janice Catolster.

She is survived by her children, Hayden, Caidyn, and Ava; sister, Victoria Toineeta; grandmother, Betty Toineeta; uncles, Jesse Toineeta and Bruce Toineeta (Sunshine); great uncles, John Catolster and Dave Catolster; great aunts, Hazel Shell, Georgia Hunter, Gail Parker (Don), Brenda, Barbara, Tiny Toineeta, Nancy Catolster West, and Elsie Harris; special cousin/aunt, Cheryl Shell; and lots of cousins also survive.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Scott Chekelelee officiating. Burial will be in the Shell Family Cemetery on Rattlesnake Mtn. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.