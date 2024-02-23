OBITUARY: John Calvin Standingdeer Sr. (John Bull)

John Calvin Standingdeer Sr. (John Bull), 86, of the Big Cove Community, went to his Heavenly Home Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Virginia Standingdeer.

He was a former Tribal Council member and a member of Big Cove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Elizabeth Standingdeer; two daughters, Susie Standingdeer, Missy Standingdeer Bradley; grandson, Brandon Nune Standingdeer; and second wife, Carol Sequoyah Standingdeer.

He is survived by his two daughters, Sheila Standingdeer (Gary), Vickie Standingdeer; two sons, John Standingdeer Jr. “Bullet”, Shan Standingdeer (Pat); many grandchildren and great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; good friend, Barney Youngdeer; his horse, Rider; two sisters, Mary Jackson, Joann Standingdeer; and one brother, Carl Tode Standingdeer.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 at Big Cove Baptist Church. Rev. Dan Conseen will officiate with burial in the Standingdeer Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the church.

 