OBITUARY: Dewayne Devon Harper

Dewayne Devon Harper, age 35, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 at Cherokee Indian Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Carmen Smith; children, Joseph, Lennox, Harlow, Bishop, Anias; mother, Mary Emma Harper; brothers, Rufus Harper, Deandre Harper, and Rider Sneed; and sisters, Barbara Haper-Hall and Autumn Smith.

Dewayne is preceded in death by maternal grandmother and grandfather Given and Emma Lee Donnell Harvey and uncle, James Harvey.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and visitors an hour before service time.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.