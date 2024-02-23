FOOTBALL: Climbingbear signs to play at Keiser University

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Luke Climbingbear, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a senior at Cherokee High School (CHS), signed a letter of intent on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 21 to play football this fall at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Fla.

“I think it’s a dream come true,” said Climbingbear. “I think anytime when you devote yourself into everything, you pour your sweat, your blood, your tears into a game, it’s kind of hard to want to stop after that.”

He plans to study kinesiology and is looking forward to playing football at the next level. “I think, first off, it’s just a bigger way to show my faith. It’s just a bigger stage to play on. I’m excited to show that I’m playing for God. Really, I’m excited to be out there with people who have the same mindset as me, and the same work ethic. I know to play college ball you have got to have that mindset.”

Craig Barker, CHS assistant principal, said during Wednesday’s signing, “Today is truly a momentous occasion. We’re very proud of Luke and what he’s accomplished here at Cherokee High School. I look forward to this next phase in his life. It’s great that he’s going to go play college football, very proud of you for that. But, most importantly, that you’re going to further your education.”

“He has always represented our school, our Tribe, and his family with dignity and pride. He is an example for some of you young men. He is a tireless worker…in the classroom and on any athletic field.”

He added, “I’m extremely proud to have coached him. He has continued that long line of great linebackers we have had here at Cherokee High School and his name will be mentioned with those names, and let me tell you we’ve had some great ones.”

Climbingbear was selected for and played in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl held Jan. 29 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium.

Tim Hawkins, CHS head football coach, said, “He did everything we asked him to do. I think he was one of our nine guys that made over 20 workouts in the summertime. I don’t think he missed a workout unless it was to go to another camp or another combine.”

“He carried that on into the season by way of training and lifting in fourth period. He was usually the first guy in the weight room and the first guy ready to go. He had an outstanding season until he got hurt. We missed Luke when he wasn’t there. We missed his leadership in the weight room, on the field, and in practice. We missed the plays that he made and we had trouble filling that void.”

Coach Hawkins went on to say, “I know you’ll do well because you’ve got things that stand out about you. They’re going to notice how hard you work and that will go right into the coaches’ heads. So, keep doing that. I’m proud of you.”

Dr. Debora Foerst, CHS principal, commented, “Just because you’re going to graduate from Cherokee High School…we’re not going anywhere. We’re right here. We’re here for you. If you need us at any time, you know how to get in touch with us. Just reach out. We’re here to support you.”

“You know that we’re always here and we’re here to support you. And we’re proud of you.”

The Keiser University Seahawks play in the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) Sun Conference. In the 2023 season, they went 12-2 (7-0 in conference) and defeated Northwestern College (Iowa) 31-21 to win the NAIA National Championship.