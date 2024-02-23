FAITH COMMENTARY: A close call (Part 1 of 3)

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed. D.

excerpt from “Preacher Spurs”, Christian Faith Publishers, 2022

Before and since I met my wife, I was a motorcycle enthusiast for fifty-some years. Back then, that is what you would have called me unless you saw me riding on the street with my colors, and then you would probably call me a biker.

For 14 years, until as recently as 2018, I was a Christian Biker, and I belonged to a group called Heaven’s Saints Motorcycle Ministry. I am no longer a biker. I have quit riding, and though I still desire to ride, I cannot ride safely for reasons resulting from a motorcycle accident I sustained in 2005 and my age.

One week while studying the book of James for Sunday School, I became convicted by God’s Holy Spirit. As a teacher in Sunday School, the blessing is learning more than your students because you must be prepared to teach and answer questions. All teachers and preachers know this. James and the Holy Spirit inspired me, and I felt the call to go out on faith to work as a home missionary to a lost world of bikers. I felt then, as I do now, that we are all called as Christians to GO OUT as written in (Matthew 28:19) and spread the gospel.

I felt drawn to the motorcycle biker ministry because most of those sinners do not come looking for Jesus or seeking Him in buildings or sanctuaries like most of our churches, and I lived closely in that circle of bikers. Bikers have a code that is lived by and understood only by other bikers. It is a code I knew well and respected.

Luke 14:23 says, “Those He invites are found out there on the highways and the hedges, and we must compel them to come in so God’s house might be filled.”

Heavens Saints is a 35+ year motorcycle ministry founded by a former Hells Angel, Barry Mason. Because of a praying mother and his trials and tribulations, he became a new man when Jesus came into his Life (Mayson & Marco, 1982). As a result, he founded a motorcycle ministry, and it is this organization I joined those many years ago that ordained me as a minister. Since then, I have actively served alongside other Christian biker organizations sharing our faith in Jesus with those who will not set their foot in a church to hear His Word.

Ten years ago (at the time of this writing), I was called to another ministry named BikerDownLiftedUp. BDLU is a 501c3 – nonprofit organization. The mission of BikerDownLiftedUp is dedicated to prayer, ministry, and financial support of motorcycle accident victims and their families.

Psalms 118:17- 29

“I shall not die, but live, And declare the works of Jehovah. Jehovah hath chastened me sore; But he hath not given me over unto death. Open to me the gates of righteousness: I will enter into them, I will give thanks unto Jehovah. This is the gate of Jehovah; The righteous shall enter into it. I will give thanks unto thee; for thou hast answered me, And art become my salvation. The stone which the builders rejected Is become the head of the corner. This is Jehovah’s doing; It is marvellous in our eyes. This is the day which Jehovah hath made; We will rejoice and be glad in it. Save now, we beseech thee, O Jehovah: O Jehovah, we beseech thee, send now prosperity. Blessed be he that cometh in the name of Jehovah: We have blessed you out of the house of Jehovah. Jehovah is God, and he hath given us light: Bind the sacrifice with cords, even unto the horns of the altar. Thou art my God, and I will give thanks unto thee: Thou art my God, I will exalt thee. Oh give thanks unto Jehovah; for he is good; For his lovingkindness endureth for ever.”

After someone has survived a severe motorcycle accident, visiting them allows me to witness to the victims and sometimes to family members who have just experienced a ‘Close Call.’

I, too, have had motorcycle accidents, and though none have been as severe as the victims I visited in the hospital, each accident I endured was, no doubt, also a ‘Close Call.’

Many people we meet in our lives have had Close Calls. Have you ever said or heard others make statements like…IF only I had been…a minute earlier, or a second later, or IF we had gone left instead of right…IF it had come a half an inch closer. IF I had taken that ride or got on that boat. IF I had not looked that split second in that direction, or IF, IF, IF – I know we all have IF stories like that. At the end of the story, IF we have a mind to think of it, we amaze ourselves and wonder, by the grace of God, that person could have been me, or God kept me from the worst of what it could have been. IF you are not thinking and thanking God like that, you should.

HE SAVED YOU!

Everyone can identify and know what you are talking about with these statements. These examples are universal life experiences.

I can assure you I heard many of those stories after being in a ministry for downed bikers for several years. So many reports include statements like if that nurse had not been there driving along the same road on vacation, or if I had crashed ten more feet down the road, or if we would have left just one minute before. If I had not looked in my rear-view mirror at that very moment…IF, IF, IF… and I believe every Word from those survivors. Some stories I can explain as God’s providence, but others were absolute miracles. I see miracles all the time, and I never take away from God what no one can explain.

Western North Carolina is a type of Mecca for motorcycle riders from all over the United States. Being so popular, it is also “Accident Central.” Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville, NC, is one of the South East’s biggest and best trauma centers. The reason there are so many accidents in Western North Carolina is simple. The area is some of the most beautiful country in the world. Because of all the beautiful mountains and twisty roads, people come from around the United States to challenge their skills. They ride Deal’s Gap and the Dragons Tail, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Rattler, Rabbit Skin, Cherohala Skyway, and many other named stretches of road that bikers love to ride and test their skills, or sadly search their limits. Usually, nine guys come to the area from some flat land country called Florida or Pennsylvania. Eight go back home to work and family. The other rider is laid up in Mission Hospital, wondering that big question. WHY ME?