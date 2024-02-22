OBITUARY: John “Calvin” Waldroup

John “Calvin” Waldroup, 62, of the Birdtown Community in Cherokee, N.C., went home to be with Jesus and many loved ones before on Tuesday, Feb. 20 after a brief illness.

A Native of Cherokee, and an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, he was the son Eugene Waldroup of Virginia and the late Roberta Waldroup. Calvin was also preceded in death by his two nephews, Gilbert Dean Waldroup and Joshua “Cubby” Squirrel; and grandparents, Luther and Elnora Ledford Murphy.

He was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church and Lover of God’s Nature. Calvin loved to cook native foods following his grandparents and mother’s teachings and gathering Mountain Foods and Native Crafts. He loved his parents, his entire family, and loved hanging out with his cousins until the very end.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his sisters, Kathy, Helen, and Jessica; son, Patrick “Flea” George; daughter, Tonya Hensley; nine grandchildren; special nieces and nephews, Brandon, Ray, Lynsey, Daniel, Michael, Courtney, Forrest; a special friend, Sis Allison; and special eldest cousin, Irma Bradley and Elizabeth Cochran; and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at Bethebara Baptist Church. Reverend Max Cochran will officiate, and Joe Wolfe will be the special guest speaker. Burial will be in the Birdtown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Pallbearers will be Ray Stamper, III, Tymius Allison, Daniel Myers, Daniel Waldroup, Mikey Allison; and a junior pallbearer, Channing Stamper. Flea George will be an honorary pallbearer.