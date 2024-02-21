Jackson County Chamber director honored

Special to the One Feather

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 25th work anniversary of Executive Director Julie Spiro Donaldson on Thursday, Feb. 15. The Chamber staff treated her to a special surprise lunch before its board of directors, ambassador team, and many chamber friends, members, and former board members came by to celebrate her accomplishment throughout the afternoon. Everyone enjoyed some snacks and a celebratory cake in her honor. All three of Jackson County’s townships (Sylva, Webster, and Dillsboro) gave her official proclamations in her honor.

Robert Jumper, editor of the Cherokee One Feather who also serves on the Jackson County Tourism Development Authority’s Board of Directors, said of Donaldson, “Julie has, for decades, advocated for tribal participation on both the Chamber and County tourism boards. She has worked with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to promote Cherokee business as part of the overall Jackson County Chamber promotional strategy. In the tourism and economic development business, a strong network with regional leaders is a key element for success. Partners like Julie are invaluable to the tribe and to Jackson County. We need more like her. I congratulate her on reaching this milestone in her career.”

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners signed a proclamation on Tuesday, Feb. 20 designating February as officially “Julie Spiro Donaldson Appreciation Month in Jackson County,” for her 25 years of service as Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.