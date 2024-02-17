OBITUARY: Glenn Gilbert Wolfe

Glenn Gilbert Wolfe, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at Mission Hospital.

He is survived by three daughters, Venita Wolfe (John), of Cherokee, N.C., Tara Wolfe (Curtis), of Zuni, N.M. and Carrie Wildcatt (John) of Cherokee, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Michael Connolly of Cherokee, N.C., Isaiah Wolfe of Gallup, N.M., Amari and Khloe Quam of Zuni, N.M., Blake Sequoyah, Khloe Sequoyah, Addison Wildcatt and Jaxson Wildcatt, all of Cherokee, N.C.; brother, James R. Running Wolfe (Nita); sisters, Mary Lambert (Ernest), Pearl Wolfe, and Berdina Salazar; other family members, Eugene Hill and family.

Glenn is preceded in death by Diane Wildcatt; parents, Eli and Irene (Pheasant) Wolfe; brother, William P. Wolfe; sisters, Alice W. Forney, Adonna L. Wolfe, and Marion Walkingstick.

Glenn loved his family, children, and grandchildren. He loved the Lord and enjoyed reading his Bible and singing gospel songs. He retired from Indian Health Services with a career of 33 years a Medical Lab Technician. He enjoyed traveling to New Mexico to visit family and friends. Glenn’s smile would light up the room. He will be missed dearly. His laughter and sense of humor will forever be in our memories.

The family welcomes all singing groups to come celebrate Glenn’s life. He loved gospel music and requested to have all singers praising the Lord with song. A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 19 at Big Cove Pentecostal Church beginning at 5 p.m. Glenn will remain at the church until the hour of service on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. with Ann French officiating. Burial will be in the Glenn Wolfe Family Cemetery behind Glenn’s home. Pallbearers will be Michael Connolly, John Clodfelter, Francis Walkingstick, Zakaria Perez, Ryan Walkingstick, Patricio Espinoza, and Casey Armachain. Honorary Pallbearers will be Henry Long, Larry Armachain, Curtis Quam, and Isiah Wolfe.

