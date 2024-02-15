OBITUARY: Kenneth Lane Welch

Kenneth Lane Welch, 81, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 following a brief illness.

He was born on Aug. 3, 1942 in Cherokee, N.C. to the late Jonah and Olive McCoy Welch. He attended the Chilocco Indian School, the Cherokee Boarding School, and graduated from Cherokee High School.

He graduated as an Engineering Technician from the Institute of Engineering Technicians through the University of Tennessee. Throughout his career, he worked for the Y12 Nuclear Program designing pipelines in Oakridge, Tenn. He was also a youth coordinator for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. His careers allowed him to travel all over the country. He retired from Qualla Housing Authority in 2004 after 22 years of service.

Kenneth loved the outdoors, hunting, gathering wild salads, looking for mushrooms and ramps, and digging ginseng. He loved to share his knowledge and stories of the old days with everyone. He loved his family, and he loved being a dad, grandpa, and great grandpa. After retirement, he enjoyed sitting on the front porch drinking coffee and making many of his carvings that he was well known for.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalyn Arch Welch; parents, Jonah and Olive McCoy Welch; brothers, Johnny, Tommy, Terry, and Thurman Welch; and sister, Bernice Lambert.

He is survived by his children, Trudy Crowe (Bunsey), Tracy, Jason, and Shaylene Welch; grandchildren, Trista, Bradley, Gage, and Eveie Welch, Brandi and Brianna Lambert, Miriam Fuller, Shelby and Payton (Daisy) Parker, and Elise, Sophie, Adi, and Chloe Cooper; mother-in-law, Helen Arch; sister, Inez Welch; brother, Calvin Murphy; adopted sons, Robert, Dave, and Thomas Wahnetah; 12 great grandchildren; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of Cherokee.

Pallbearers will be amongst family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor David Hall will officiate with burial at Birdtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home.

Crisp Funeral Home assisted the family in their arrangements.