Modern Cherokee moccasins included in exhibit at Ulster Museum in Ireland

BELFAST, Northern Ireland – Ulster Museum, located in Belfast, Northern Ireland, has recently refreshed “Inclusive Global Histories”, an exhibition which was launched in March 2022 demonstrating National Museums NI’s continuing commitment to decolonisation, diversity and inclusion. The exhibit will be on display until March 2025.

Tríona White Hamilton, curator of Modern History at National Museums NI, said, “The World Cultures Collection includes material from the Arctic, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. Most items were acquired in the 19th and early 20th centuries, by members of the Belfast Natural History and Philosophical Society, and later transferred to Belfast Museum and Art Gallery, and subsequently to National Museums NI.

“Whilst the motivation behind the acquisition of ethnological material can appear strange today, it reflected curiosity about the wider world and a desire to present diverse cultures in Belfast. However, the European bias and power imbalances that often characterised this collecting leave a complex and sensitive legacy for us to address today.”

Inclusive Global Histories highlights how they are re-evaluating our World Cultures collection to better understand the complex global stories of some 4,500 items – how and why they came to be in Belfast, how they can be connected to audiences and what the options might be for their future. At its core the exhibition addresses racism and social exclusion by celebrating cultural diversity and taking a critical look at our challenging past.

Also on display is a pair of Cherokee pucker toe moccasins from Dawn Arneach, a member of the Eastern band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) of the Qualla Boundary, Cherokee, N.C.

Arneach said, “After a visit to the museum archives and seeing how old a few items were that had no provenance to a specific tribe. I wanted to donate my pair of moccasins that were made by EBCI tribal member Richard Saunooke and decorated by Winnebago bead artist Sheena Brings Plenty. I wore my moccasins with my 18th century style Cherokee clothing. These moccasins walked in the footsteps of our ancestors who were in London, England in 1762 visiting the then King George II, but I was walking with the Warriors of Anikituhwa and our Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed.”

The exhibition has been created through collaboration with various communities both on a local and international level, such as the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association (BMCA), African Caribbean Support Organisation (ACSONI), Active Citizens Engaged (ACE), Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders (AIATSIS), and Digital Benin, as well as various individuals, collectives and researchers world wide. Working in partnership and ‘co-creating’ in this way has enabled us to better understand the cultural heritage and contexts of these collections.

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland Director of Amnesty International, said, “It is great to see the Ulster Museum bringing a new lens to our history and having the courage to interrogate important issues like colonialism and how it links to racist violence today. This exhibition is a much-needed fresh look at our past, our present and even our future. It is also an opportunity to tell the story of our increasingly multi-cultural society, and of people who are actively involved in striving for justice at home and around the world.”

Commenting on how decolonisation can support good relations into the future, Hannah Crowdy, Head of Curatorial at National Museums NI, said, “Ulster Museum is a vibrant place where people can experience both local and global culture, and the rich tapestry of stories objects tell. It is a safe and shared space where we want diverse voices to be heard, and difficult challenges to be explored. By increasing representation and promoting respect, tolerance and understanding, museums and their collections can and should play a part in promoting diversity and inclusivity and decolonisation can be a positive force for encouraging respect and promoting community pride.”

“Inclusive Global Histories” exhibition is one manifestation of National Museums NI’s international outlook. The organisation is committed to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals to end poverty, protect the planet, and build peace and prosperity for all. National Museums NI believes museums can play a central role as a public forum for exploration and debate on local and global issues that affect us all.