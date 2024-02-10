OBITUARY: Lehua Joan Walkingstick

Lehua Joan Walkingstick, also known as, “Hookie”, age 45, from Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1979 to Russell Tooni Jr. and Gracia Walkingstick Taylor. She is preceded in death by her grandparents of both mother, father, and other members of family.

She is survived by her four daughters, Marilyn Walkingstick (Kenny) of Cherokee, N.C., Emma Perez (Oscar) of Sylva, N.C., Justice Taylor of Cherokee, N.C., and Cecilia Perez of Sylva, N.C.; two brothers, Cecil Walkingstick and James Walkingstick, both of Cherokee, N.C.; one sister, Crystal Davis; special sister, Marlene Armachain; five grandchildren, Tylan Walkingstick, Christian Perez, Ariella Silva, Anayeli Maney, and Uwoduhi Silva; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Her body will be taken to Big Cove Pentecostal Church on Monday, Feb. 12. The family will receive friends and Family beginning at 5 p.m. Lehua will remain at the church until hour of service on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. with Ann French officiating. Her final resting place will be in the Wolfe Cemetery on Calhoun Rd. Pallbearers will be Francis Walkingstick, John Teesateskie, Oscar Silva, Kenneth Maney, Patricio Espinoza, and Ryan Walkingstick.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.