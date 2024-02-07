Rangers investigating possible arson fire near Crib Gap Trail

Public encouraged to share tips with NPS

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The National Park Service is investigating a possible arson fire off Laurel Creek Road near Crib Gap Trail that was extinguished yesterday (Feb. 6) afternoon. As part of the investigation, rangers are requesting the public’s help to find anyone who was in the area of Crib Gap Trail, Anthony Creek Trail, or Lead Cove Trail Tuesday afternoon around 6 p.m.

If you have information about vehicles or suspicious activity in the area around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, please submit a tip. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know. Rangers also ask that the person who originally reported the fire calls the number below as soon as possible.

CALL: (888) 653-0009 or (865) 436-1230

EMAIL: nps_isb@nps.gov

ONLINE FORM: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip