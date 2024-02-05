OBITUARY: Frances Maxine Studer

Frances Maxine Studer, age 90, passed away at Tsali Care Center on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, after a brief illness.

She is survived by her children, Mary Jolene Studer of Cherokee, N.C., Larry Studer of Baileyville, ME, and Charles Studer of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two granddaughters, Katie and Hannah; brother, Eugene McGillis; and sister, Juanita Swimmer.

Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Russell Studer; parents, Wilfred John and Nellie (French) McGillis.

She was very proud of her Cherokee ancestry. She was instrumental in starting the Lima Pow-Wow in Lima, Ohio. Both of her parents were students at Haskell and Carlisle Indian Schools. This meant she never learned her Cherokee language, but she loved to travel. Traveling all over the United States for Powwows, she also traveled to Germany, Turkey, and Italy.

A visitation will be held on the evening of Friday, Feb. 9 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10 beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Peter Shaw officiating. Burial will be in the McGillis Family Cemetery in the Big Cove Community. Pallbearers will be among Family and Friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.