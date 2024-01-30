Kituwah, LLC announces new chief executive officer

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Kituwah Economic Development Board (KEDB) has formally selected Samuel Owl, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) from the Wolftown community, as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Kituwah, LLC after a comprehensive search to fill the position. Owl will be succeeding Mark Hubble, who has served as chief executive officer since the entity was formed in 2018.

Owl, a certified public accountant, brings 20 years of experience in accounting, consulting, and leadership. This includes experience in Deloitte’s assurance and PwC’s transaction services practices where he specialized in assessing performance, evaluating the competitive environment, special projects, and analyzing financial statements of global companies in multiple industry segments.

Owl served for over eight years as the chief financial officer for the National Congress of American Indians in the Metro DC area. For the past six years, he was employed with CliftonLarsonAllen, most recently serving as the Principal of the Tribal Services practice. In addition to being a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), he holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a master of accountancy, accounting and business management degree, both from the University of Tennessee – Knoxville.

“I look forward to advancing the path to continued growth and prosperity for the EBCI set by the Kituwah staff and Board,” says Owl. “The success of our various companies will be instrumental in the long-term sustainability and benefit of our people. I am grateful to have the support and commitment of our team and community as we expand our boundaries and opportunities.”

A member of the KEDB Board since its inception, Owl will step down from this post effective March 1 to take on the new role.

Kituwah, LLC officials said in a statement, “As we welcome Samuel, we are confident that his unique vision, coupled with his strategic thinking and proven leadership skills, will lead Kituwah, LLC into a new era of growth and success. His appointment comes after an extensive search process, and it reflects the Board’s commitment to driving the company’s strategic objectives and maximizing value for our tribe, employees, and customers.”