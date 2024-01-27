OBITUARY: Edwina Kay Amyotte 

Edwina Kay Amyotte, 77, of Lodge Grass, Mont., went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Dec. 17, 2023 while at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. She was born to Edwin Toineeta and Joy Yellowtail on September 3, 1946 in Billings, Mont. Her Apsaalooké Indian name, Úuttachia, “White Weasel”, was given to her before her birth. She was a child of the Greasy Mouth clan and a member of the Night Hawk Society. From the time that Edwina was a young girl, she loved traditional dancing and spent many of her young years participating.

She was raised in the Lodge Grass area along with her siblings and graduated from Lodge Grass High School in May of 1964.

Edwina married Raymond Pisano in 1964 and from this union Tony and Tammy were born. They were later divorced. In June of 1975, she received an Associate of Arts and a Bachelor of Science and Education degree from Eastern Montana College. In 2005-2006 she was nominated for the 10th Annual Edition of Who’s Who Among American Teachers. She taught for approximately 25 years and had to medically retire.

Edwina married Stephen Amyotte on July 24, 1975 in Sheridan, Wyoming, and together raised their children, Tony, Tammy, and Julee and Mary Amyotte. They were married for 48 years and lived at the family home in Lodge Grass, Mont.

She was a faithful member of the Wyola Pentecostal Church for many years. She enjoyed reading her Bible, and loved going to church, sitting in her front yard drinking coffee, listening to gospel music, reading her novels, spending the day in Family Dollar, taking drives, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Edwina is preceded in death by her infant son; parents, Edwin and Joy Yellowtail Toineeta; grandparents; sisters, Merle Jean Harris, Pansy Hugs and Helen Wiseman; brothers, Kenneth Toineeta, Franklin Hoops, Truman Jefferson, Newton Old Crow, and Ronnie Stewart; aunts, Louella Johnson, Lorena Mae Yellowtail Walks Over Ice; grandsons, Aubrey, Sr. and Tanner Black Eagle; and nephew, Wesley Toineeta.

She is survived by her husband Stephen; sons, Antonio (Georgianne) Pisano, Stephen (Rana) Amyotte, Jr.; daughters, Tammy (Edward) Not Afraid, Julee Amyotte, Mary (Clement) Nomee, Sherry (Clinton) House, Barb (William) Gardner III and Stephanie Amyotte; adopted sons, Pete Schenderline, Myron Eastman and Joe Old Horn, grandchildren, Dalyn (Dustin) Nanto, Arscenio (Maleesa) Not Afraid, Elias, Dimitri, Allen Casey, Alayna (Tyrus), Sadie, Cissy-Girl (Colton), Drew, John, Rad Desjarlais, Miclo (Timera) Flores, Brianna, George, Angelino William, Edwin, Jonathan, Amica (Jeff) Jefferson, Randall, Dylan (Cora) Black Eagle, Levi (Brocade) Black Eagle; great-grandchildren, Jaylin (Sierra) Half, Jasper, Jazmin, Jayla, Mae-Mae, Dayson, Oaklee, Arcee, Tatyonna, Vaeh, Nas, Carter, Eden, Jordan, Dani, Sonson, Isaiah, Riley, Rattler, Maelee, and Mila Desjarlais, Jersey Bay, Chelsea, Miguel, Baby Pearl, Randa, Lanie, Raphael, Meena, Elizabeth, Oceilly, Sonny, Scotty, Kamiya Rae Black Eagle; nieces and nephews, April (Cameron) Tobacco, Audrey (Cedric) Black Eagle, Scott (Misty) Toineeta, Robin Toineeta, Colleen, Marvin, Ricky Don Stops, Erlis Jean, Robert, Cedric Hugs, Jerry, Rosie, Merval Harris, Susan Yellowtail Birdinground, Rueben (Kathleen) Yellowtail, Sissy-Girl, Barry, Pielene Glenn, Edwin Hugh, Shitay, and Winona Joy Plenty Hoops; sister, Connie Yellowtail-Jackson; brothers, Gilbert Pie Glenn and Cork (Mamie) Yellowtail; family and friends, Benny Lee, Gale and Josh, Francis and Willie Springfield, Lorraine and Bobbie Sox, Louis Walks Over Ice, Joseph Stewart, Frank, Tracy, Leslie, Valerie, Tom A Hawk, David, Jackie Yellowtail, Percelia, Honey Bun and Myra Jean.

Extended family include Toineeta, Spotted Horse, Yellowtail, Old Crow, Stewart, Shane, Moccasin, Springfield, Whiteman, Bad Bear, Bends, Medicine Crow, Pease and Fritzler. If we have forgotten anyone during our grief, please accept our apology.

Dr. Walker and his staff treated our mom with respect and the highest degree of care, and for this we are eternally grateful.