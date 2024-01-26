Tribal member named to Center for Native Health Executive Board

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Center for Native Health has announced that the Executive Board appointed Brett Treadway as the newest member. Treadway, a member of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians, grew up just off the Qualla Boundary in Bryson City, N.C.

He now resides in Boulder, Colo. and currently serves as a program associate for First Nations Development Institute (FNDI), a National Tribal lead non-profit focused on strengthening tribal economies and communities through technical assistance, training, policy, and awarding grants. Specifically, Treadway works under the Stewarding Native Lands Program, where he helps manage multiple projects focused on climate, environmental justice, community pathways, and ecological stewardship.

He received his bachelor’s degree in sustainability studies from the University of Florida, along with a minor in American Indian and Indigenous Studies and organic and sustainable crop production. While completing his degree, Treadway was active across multiple campus organizations focused on sustainability, climate activism, and environmental outreach.

“We are excited that Brett has decided to join the Executive Board. His experience and his growing knowledge through his current work with FNDI will have a significant impact on our future direction. I can’t wait to work with him as he helps guide our vision forward along with the rest of the Board Members”, says current CNH Executive Director, Trey Adcock Ph.D., a Cherokee Nation citizen.

Treadway has been able to work across Indian Country and is dedicated to strengthening and uplifting Native communities within his career. He is passionate about sustainability and environmental protection, and their relationship to Tribes and Native cultures.

The Center for Native Health 501(3)c was founded in 2009 with the vision of reducing health disparities for American Indian communities through the integration of community held knowledge into all facets of Native healthcare and education. The Center’s work is organized into four general areas: Land and Wellness, Education through Mentorship, Cultural Preservation, and Matrilineal health each of which seeks the respectful application of Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) across all activities.