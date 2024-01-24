WRESTLING: Cherokee H.S. wrestlers place at SMC Championship

One Feather Staff Report

BRYSON CITY, N.C. – Several members of the Cherokee High School (CHS) wrestling team placed at the Smoky Mountain Conference Championship held at Swain Co. High School on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The following CHS wrestlers placed: Niya Mora, girls 107 second place; Alitama Perkins, girls 138 third place; Jessie Catolster-Hernandez, boys 138 third place; Trevor Hill-Ledford, boys 144 third place; Kingston Welch, boys 150 fourth place; Aiden Larch, boys 157 fourth place; Julius Pepion, boys 165 fourth place; Michel Gayosso, boys 175 third place; J’Ron Lineberry, boys 215 third place; and Chanttin Tramper, boys 285 second place.

Robbinsville took the boys team title with 239.5 points followed by Swain Co. 181.5, Hayesville 116, Cherokee 79, Murphy 56, and Andrews 14. Swain Co. took the girls team title with 207 points followed by Robbinsville 78, Murphy 26, Cherokee 23, and Hayesville 20.

Following are the results for each weight division per trackwrestling.com:

Boys Division

106

1 – Skylar Anderson, Robbinsville

2 – Jake Miller, Murphy

113

1 – Adair Panama, Robbinsville

2 – Sully Cunningham, Swain Co.

3 – Josiah Niebla, Murphy

120

1 – Alexis Panama, Robbinsville

2 – Andrae Aguilera, Swain Co.

3 – Jameson Dawson, Hayesville

4 – Josiah Roehm, Andrews

126

1 – Loxston Hooper, Robbinsville

2 – Kale Stephenson, Swain Co.

3 – Micah Roehm, Andrews

132

1 – Avery Phillips, Robbinsville

2 – Dalton Farmer, Murphy

3 – Will Denton, Hayesville

4 – Jason Maffett, Swain Co.

138

1 – Lleyton Hooper, Robbinsville

2 – James Stroman, Swain Co.

3 – Jessie Catolster-Hernandez, Cherokee

4 – Ashton Raxter, Murphy

144

1 – Owen Craig, Swain Co.

2 – Zach Kessler, Murphy

3 – Trevor Hill-Ledford, Cherokee

4 – Landen Gibson, Hayesville

150

1 – Juan Rios, Robbinsville

2 – Patrick Denton, Hayesville

3 – William Tanner Moore, Swain Co.

4 – Kingston Welch, Cherokee

157

1 – James Arch, Swain Co.

2 – Andrew Reynolds, Hayesville

3 – Luke Green, Robbinsville

4 – Aiden Larch, Cherokee

165

1 – Clay Seagle, Swain Co.

2 – Caden Gordon, Hayesville

3 – Kyler Branham, Robbinsville

4 – Julius Pepion, Cherokee

175

1 – Raul Rivera-Prieto, Hayesville

2 – Christian Koeller, Robbinsville

3 – Michel Gayosso, Cherokee

4 – Gavin Teesatuskie, Swain Co.

190

1 – Kage Williams, Robbinsville

2 – Lucas Sutton, Swain Co.

3 – Dakota Patterson, Hayesville

215

1 – Matthew Ferguson, Swain Co.

2 – Kellen Ensley, Robbinsville

3 – J’Ron Lineberry, Cherokee

285

1 – Koleson Dooley, Robbinsville

2 – Chanttin Tramper, Cherokee

3 – Rayland Martinez, Hayesville

4 – Angelo Palombo, Murphy

Girls Division

100

1 – Velvet Carver, Robbinsville

2 – Savannah Cunningham, Swain Co.

107

1 – Jany Echeverria, Swain Co.

2 – Niya Mora, Cherokee

3 – Andrea Sheeks, Robbinsville

114

1 – Asiah Bell, Swain Co.

2 – Halie Hill, Murphy

120

1 – Elliana Norton, Swain Co.

126

1 – Lindsey Faulkenberry, Swain Co.

2 – Lilliani Denton, Hayesville

3 – Koda Stinson, Robbinsville

132

1 – Taisa Neadeau, Swain Co.

138

1 – Lylah Cogdill, Swain Co.

2 – Alexis El-Khouri, Robbinsville

3 – Alitama Perkins, Cherokee

145

1 – Emmy Everhardt, Swain Co.

2 – Kyla Jenkins, Robbinsville

152

1 – Aracely Lara, Swain Co.

2 – Campbell Brooks, Robbinsville

165

1 – Pippa Welch, Swain Co.

2 – Aiden Smith, Murphy

3 – Pacey Bradshaw, Robbinsville

4 – Katie Miller, Hayesville

185

1 – Anasette Cooper, Swain Co.

285

1 – Layla Alonzo, Swain Co.