OBITUARY: Mary Ann Morgan Tyndall

Mary Ann Morgan Tyndall, aka Mikki Aganstata, 83, of Palatka, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at her residence following a brief illness.

Mary Ann was born in Bryson City where she grew up and graduated from Swain County High School in 1958. While attending Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C., she met her second husband John B. Tyndall (Omaha & Muskogee Creek). After meeting and marrying, John joined the U.S. Navy, they then relocated and raised three children while stationed in Maryland, Rhode Island, Maine, and eastern North Carolina.

She had been a resident for the past three years, coming from St. Augustine, Fla. She earned a bachelor’s degree in archaeology from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Mass., Class of ’77. She retired after 28 years of service from the State of Connecticut as Deputy Director of Indian Affairs, under the Dept. of Environmental Protection, in Hartford, Connecticut. While there she worked extensively with the Native American Tribes of Connecticut, her service to them was her life’s passion despite not having been an enrolled member. She was a leader and member of the Connecticut River Pow wow & Rendezvous Association and had attended many gatherings and made many Native American friends from all over America and South America. She also enjoyed cooking at pow wows with Sherman Paul (Maliseet) her third husband, in their business, Native American Cuisine she even had published recipes in a cookbook of World cultures.

Preceding her in death were her first husband, Wayne McHan; her second husband, John B. Tyndall Sr.; her third husband, Sherman Paul; and her parents, David Cecil Morgan and Faye Sherrill Morgan.

Surviving are two daughters, Cecilia Lynn Kissell and Angelique Elena Tyndall (James LaCaze); a son and daughter-in-law, John B., Jr. and Margaret Ann Tyndall; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life service in Bryson City, N.C. to be announced this coming spring.

Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to St. Agustine Indian Mission, Winnebago, NE; by sponsoring Native American children during their education. Donations may be made online at: www.staugustinemission.org.

Masters Funeral Home in Palatka, Fla. oversees arrangements.