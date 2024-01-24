CCS School Board holds their first meeting of 2024

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools met on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:45 pm by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Co-Vice Chairperson Tara Reed-Cooper led roll call. All members and staff were present, including Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Yellowhill rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Big Y rep.; Micah Swimmer, Painttown rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Big Cove rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Birdtown rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wolftown rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Dr. Jo Ray, HR director; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Michael Stamper, Tribal Council representative.

Guests in attendance were Howard Wahnetah, CCS finance director; Rhonica Via, CBC finance director; Shae Deck, CES Special Education teacher; Sonya Wachacha, Secretary of PHHS; Anita Lossiah, interim human services director; Nicolas Squirrell, Family Safety program; and Chase Sneed, CCS athletic director.

The opening prayer was led by Stamper. The previous meeting minutes from Dec. 18, 2023 were approved with a motion by Lambert seconded by Toineeta, with Stamper abstaining.

The agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta, with Stamper abstaining.

Wahnetah and Via provided January financial reports, both reporting no significant changes.

In the “Good News” portion of the meeting, Cherokee Elementary School Special Education Teacher Shae Deck shared the book her students created titled, “Our Cherokee Culture.” The book includes Cherokee legends and illustrations. The book is available for purchase at Studentreasures.com. Deck expressed that she is proud of her students and the talent they displayed in the creation of this book.

Reed-Cooper suggested that the students go before Tribal Council to be recognized for their accomplishment in creating this book. Rep. Stamper said he would arrange a date and time for the students to be recognized at Tribal Council. Hyatt suggested that the book be added to the Qualla Library and the story walk at the Island Park.

Secretary Wachacha, Lossiah, and Squirrell provided information on the EBCI Family Safety and Foster Parent programs. Squirrell explained the process of becoming a foster parent, and expressed a need for foster parents, as Family Safety currently has at least 80 children in need of foster care.

Sneed shared that the Lady Braves basketball team is #2 in the West 1A conference and #50 in the state for all classifications. CCS will host the Smoky Mountain Conference Championship Basketball Tournament with tentative dates of Feb. 15-23. The Lady Braves planned to attend the school board meeting but had to play a rescheduled game at Highlands. The Lady Braves requested black uniforms. The board unanimously agreed to honor the Lady Braves’ request for black uniforms.

The consent agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper, seconded by Lambert with Stamper abstaining.

The following resolutions were approved:

24-104: Margaret Zimmer is approved as a Substitute Teacher for the Elementary School and PreK

24-105: Kimblery Arkansas is approved as a Substitute Teacher for the Cherokee Central Schools

24-106: David Hartbarger is approved as a Substitute Teacher for the Cherokee High School

The board entered a closed session for two employee appeals and one employee leave extension request. The board exited closed session to discuss policy changes. The following policy changes were approved unanimously:

Policy 4120: Domicile or Residence Requirements Revisions

Policy 4130: Discretionary Admissions Revisions

Policy 7005: Employment Suitability Investigations Revisions

Policy 7510: Leave Revisions

Policy 2200: Election of Officers/Organization of the Board Revisions

The board held a first reading of policy revisions for Policy 7100: Recruitment and Selection of Personnel, which will appear on the Feb. 5 agenda for vote.

In other announcements, Dr. Payne explained that the Bureau of Indian Education plans to meet with the school board, Tribal Council, Principal Chief Hicks, and Vice Chief Ensley, at 10am on Jan. 31 after touring CCS campus.

The meeting adjourned at 9:04 p.m.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 5 at 4:45 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.