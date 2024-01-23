OBITUARY: Wayne Clinton Land

Wayne Clinton Land, 92, went to his eternal home Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

He retired from Purcley Grass Company in Florida as a tractor operator. He graduated from Ocala High School in Florida.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Laverne Huskey Land; his parents, Dewitt and Elizabeth Virginia Land; brothers, Aubrey (Greta Mae), Warren (Jene), Yancey (Betty), Rex (Sara) and Phil of Florida; nephews, Marvin, Ken, Gerald, Phil; nieces, Pam, Belinda of Florida; and brothers-in-law, Henry, Robert and Mickey Huskey of Cherokee.

He is survived by nieces, Judyth Wunsch, Sandy Land Powers; nephew, Ken Land and sister-in-law, Sara Land all of Florida; sisters-in-law, Arlene Huskey Cochran and Loretta Crowe (Sylvester) of Cherokee; nieces, Cynthia Ledford, Alita Cunningham (Harley) of Cherokee and April Huskey Fisher of Tennessee; nephews, Melvin Ledford, Stan (Teresa) and Stu (Jennifer) Crowe, Nick (Tedda) Huskey and Eddie Huskey all of Cherokee.

Wayne’s memorial is on sermonaudio.com by Pastor Tim James, Sequoyah Sovereign Grace Baptist Church from Jan. 21.

Burial was in Huskey Family Cemetery.