Kituwah Services, LLC receives $6.8 million contract with U.S. Navy

Kituwah Services, LLC and their subcontractor C.A. Murren have been awarded a $6.8 million dollar contract with the U.S. Navy for the installation of domestic and fire supply water piping to Townsend Bombing Range: Townsend, Ga., from a municipal water supply approximately 3.5 miles from the connection point at the Range as well as a fire supply loop and new fire hydrants around the perimeter of the Range proper, and incidental related work.

The work will be performed over 10 months.

Kituwah Services, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kituwah Global Government Group, LLC (KG3). KG3 subsidiaries provide Federal and Commercial customers goods and services including, but not limited to, Professional Services, Telecommunications, Tech Services, and Construction.

KG3 is an economic enterprise of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).