OBITUARY: Maxine Bumgarner

Maxine Bumgarner, age 92, of Gastonia, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. She was born on June 23, 1931, in Cherokee, N.C., to the late Kyle Daly and Vera Bradley Moles.

Maxine studied nursing at Fort Sanders School of Nursing in Knoxville, Tenn. She worked as the Supervisor of Recovery at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, Ga. until she retired. She loved working in her rose garden and canning green beans every summer.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 49 years, Lewis “Jack” Bumgarner; brother, William Arthur Moles; sisters, Dorothy “Tap” Cowling and Wilma Carolyne Moles; brother-in-law, Billy Sutton; and many other in-laws.

She will be dearly missed by her dear sister, Janice Sutton; nieces, Pamela Marks, Beth Rossiter, Delane Clark; nephew, Steven Sutton; and many great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22 at Appalachian Funeral Services, Sylva, N.C. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday, Jan. 23 also at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Loves Chapel Cemetery, Sylva, N.C.