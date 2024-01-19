Great Smoky Mountains National Park is closed today (Jan. 19) due to hazardous weather and icy roads. 

Most park roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are closed today, Friday, Jan. 19, including Newfound Gap, Little River, Gatlinburg Bypass, Cherokee Orchard at park boundary, Laurel Creek, Cades Cove Loop, Upper Tremont, Foothills Parkway East & West, Wears Cove Gap, Old NC 284, Lakeview Drive, Greenbrier, Cataloochee Entrance and Tom Branch. All park facilities, including visitor centers, are also closed today.

Park staff continue to maintain access to the Spur and to Newfound Gap Road from Cherokee to Towstring, and from Gatlinburg to Sugarlands.

Rangers and road crews will assess conditions and will determine when roads are safe to open.