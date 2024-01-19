Faith Commentary: Hens and chicks

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed. D.,

excerpt from Preacher Spurs , Christian Faith Publishers, 2022

I am a father of two children who are now adults. They have given me three grandchildren. I have memories of the times my children have been hurt or became ill. I know how I felt when I could comfort them and soothe their hearts. God loves us more. He loves with a love only God can give. Only He can heal the sin-sick heart. May we never forget God’s love for us and His ability to comfort us and save us when we let Him.

Jesus laments in Matthew 23:37-39 as He looks upon Jerusalem. He knows the time He has left is precious. Jesus has only a few days left to walk this earth as a man. He was gazing from the Mount of Olives, which has a beautiful view across the narrow Valley of Jehoshaphat. He says: O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, that killeth the prophets, and stoneth them that are sent unto her! how often would I have gathered thy children together, even as a hen gathereth her chickens under her wings, and ye would not! Behold, your house is left unto you desolate. For I say unto you, Ye shall not see me henceforth, till ye shall say, Blessed is he that cometh in the name of the Lord.

Look at this example or definition of the love God has for us. He wants to protect and raise us with a love that is independent of whether we want it or not. In the face of torturous death, He only wants to love us with the care of a mother for her children. What mother would not give her life to protect her children?

You ask, “protect us from what?” The answer is sin and eternal death. Without Him, Jesus knows where we are going better than we know. In a simplistic but accurate statement – It’s going to be hell for you without Jesus.

We may not have had a loving mother or father as children, but you certainly understand the concept. God loves us whether we want it or not. I remember that kind of love from a mother. She protected me even when I wanted the opposite. Ever been there?

I miss her dearly. But I have a love of another that is even better. His name is Jesus. I only had to look for Him and find Him standing there with open arms to love me like no other can. A love that died for me on the cross. Let Him love you. Jerusalem has yet to accept His love. Do not reject Jesus as Jerusalem did. Do not stone Him or kill him in your heart. Crawl on your knees and let Him cover you with His wings in loving care, and you will be the one who comes in the name of the Lord. Call upon His name.

For the parents in the room. Have you ever comforted your child after falling and cutting their knee, elbow, or chin? Did you embrace them? Hug and kiss on them and tell them not to cry? Did you get your bandages out and patch them up or take them to the hospital to get the best care you could provide? How did you feel when comforting their crying and tears? How did you feel when you held them in your arms and had them quiet down in the security and love you provided?

You know God does the same thing and more because His love for you is greater. Why would you want to deny Him the opportunity to comfort you? Go to Him with your pain and suffering. Go to Him with your confession of sin. Go to Him when you hurt. Let Him embrace you and cover you with His comfort and peace. There is no other love better than the love of our God.

Protecting our family is a built-in sense of responsibility. How much more is God’s protection for us?

Isaiah 41:10 – fear thou not, for I am with thee; be not dismayed, for I am thy God; I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

What do we have to fear if God is for us?

Romans 8:31 – What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who is against us?

Come to Him in the name of Jesus – our Lord.

I have been to Israel and viewed Jerusalem from the Mount of Olives. Our guide spoke to our group and referenced the verse of Hens and Chicks. Knowing that Jesus knew how close He was to the end of His ministry on earth, His heart was breaking, knowing that He would be rejected and killed by the place He loved so much. We never want to break His heart. Do not reject Jesus, His Spirit, or His Father.