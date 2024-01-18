EBCI issues Cold Weather Safety Guidelines for upcoming winter weather conditions

CHEROKEE, N.C. – As the weekend approaches, bringing with it plummeting temperatures and severe weather conditions, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the tribal and community members. Today, they are releasing a comprehensive set of guidelines to help residents prepare for and navigate the challenges of cold weather.

Stay Informed and Prepared: Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the latest weather forecasts and warnings. Understanding the difference between a winter storm watch, warning, and advisory is crucial. We advise everyone to have a winter emergency kit in their homes and vehicles, including items such as extra blankets, a first-aid kit, a flashlight with extra batteries, and a supply of non-perishable food and water.

Dress Appropriately: When venturing outdoors, dress in layers to maintain body heat. A waterproof and windproof outer layer, combined with wool or moisture-wicking inner layers, provides the best protection. Don’t forget a hat, gloves, and waterproof boots.

Recognize Signs of Frostbite and Hypothermia: Know the symptoms of frostbite (numbness, flushed gray, white, blue, or yellow skin discoloration, numbness, or waxy-feeling skin) and hypothermia (shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, or drowsiness). If you suspect these conditions, seek medical attention immediately.

Protect Your Home: Open the cabinets under kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow air from your home heater to warm the pipes under the sink. When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold-water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe – even at a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing. Sprinkle sidewalks with salt to prevent slipping and falling.

Safe Heating Practices: Use heating equipment wisely. Ensure that all heating sources are installed according to local codes and manufacturer’s instructions. Keep flammable items at least three feet away from heating equipment. Do not use appliances such as a gas stove or oven for indoor heat.

Check Gas Gauges: If you’re new to propane, or aren’t sure how to read your tank gauge, here are important things to remember: The gauge usually looks a lot like the gas gauge in your car, with numbers that show the percentage of the tank that is full, most gauges read from 0 to about 90 percent; tanks are never filled to 100 percent capacity because propane gas expands as temperatures rise (space must be provided to allow for the expansion). Never wait until you’re nearly out of fuel to refill your propane.

Travel with Caution: If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supplies kit in your vehicle, and let someone know your destination, route, and expected time of arrival. Always check the weather reports before embarking on a journey.

Check on Others: The elderly, young children, and pets are particularly vulnerable in cold weather. Check on neighbors, especially those who are elderly, live alone, or are more susceptible to the cold.

The EBCI is dedicated to the safety and well-being of the community. By following these guidelines, community members can significantly reduce their risk of weather-related incidents. If you have concerns regarding a community member that may need assistance regarding this winter weather advisory or an issue through the H.E.L.P program, please call CIPD dispatch at (828)497- 4131. However, this number is for non-emergent needs only. If it is a true emergency, please call 911. For Tribal Closings or delays, please call the EBCI Inclement Weather Line: (828) 359-7047.