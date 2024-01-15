WRESTLING: James Orr Memorial results

One Feather Staff Report
ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. – Robbinsville High School hosted the James Orr Memorial Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 13. Following are the results per trackwrestling.com:
High School Girls
100
1 – Velvet Carver, Robbinsville
2 – Jasmine Garcia, Smoky Mtn.
107
1 – Tiffany Lin, Smoky Mtn.
2 – Niya Mora, Cherokee
3 – Andrea Sheeks, Robbinsville
4 – Alexis Cothem, Alcoa
120
1 – Halie Hill, Murphy
2 – Emily Torres, Smoky Mtn.
3 – Amyna Denton, Hayesville
132
1 – Lilli Denton, Hayesville
2 – Emma Burnes, Smoky Mtn.
3 – Kaitlyn Tahquette, Smoky Mtn.
4 – Alitama Perkins, Cherokee
5 – Koda Stinson, Robbinsville
138
1 – Alexis El-Khouri, Robbinsville
2 – Lakota Shelton, Hayesville
3 – Ruby Montanez, Smoky Mountain
4 – Teela Ross, Cherokee
152
1 – Mackenzie Bell, Smoky Mountain
2 – Kyla Jenkins, Robbinsville
3 – Campbell Brooks, Robbinsville
165
1 – Shaylee Temple, Smoky Mtn.
2 – Aiden Smith, Murphy
3 – Pacey Bradshaw, Robbinsville
4 – Katie Miller, Hayesville
235
1 – Gabriela Roman Bruno, Smoky Mtn.
2 – Riley Stokes, Smoky Mtn.
3 – Estrella Perez Ramirez, Smoky Mtn.
High School Boys
106
1 – Skylar Anderson, Robbinsville
2 – Christopher Nuevo, Alleghany
3 – Holden Walker, Cherryville
4 – Jake Miller, Murphy
113
1 – Adair Panama, Robbinsville
2 – Sully Cunningham, Swain Co.
3 – Elijah Pate, Mtn. Heritage
3 – Kyce Cook, Smoky Mtn.
120
1 – Alexis Panama, Robbinsville
2 – Davey McCoy, Smoky Mtn.
3 – Andrae Aguilera, Swain Co.
4 – Kaydn Munoz, Alleghany
126
1 – Loxston Hooper, Robbinsville
2 – Kale Stephenson, Swain Co.
3 – Marcos Sagahom, Alleghany
4 – Kaleb Pendelton, Cherryville
132
1 – Carson Worrick, Alleghany
2 – Avery Phillips, Robbinsville
3 – Colin Coggins, Smoky Mtn.
4 – Christian Phillips, Robbinsville
138
1 – Leyton Hooper, Robbinsville
2 – James Stroman, Swain Co.
3 – Warren Walker, Smoky Mtn.
4 – Logan Jenkins, Alcoa
144
1 – Kavan Wilson, Smoky Mtn.
2 – Owen Craig, Swain Co.
3 – Cooper Parlier, Alleghany
4 – Nolan Henry, Alcoa
150
1 – Alexis Nuevo, Alleghany
2 – William McCoy, Smoky Mtn.
3 – Bobby Moore, Robbinsville
4 – William Tanner Moore, Swain Co.
157
1 – Isaac Stroker, Alleghany
2 – Clay Unruh, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School
3 – Andrews Reynolds, Hayesville
4 – James Arch, Swain Co.
165
1 – Clay Seagle, Swain Co.
2 – Gabriel McSwain, Cherryville
3 – Cash Unruh, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School
4 – Isaac Irwin, Alcoa
175
1 – Garrett Breeden, Alcoa
2 – Chad Perry, Murphy
3 – Asher Walters, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School
4 – Thomas Tant, Smoky Mtn.
190
1 – Kage Williams, Robbinsville
2 – Lucas Sutton, Swain Co.
3 – Dylan Phipps, Alleghany
4 – Aidan McMullen, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School
215
1 – Kellen Ensley, Robbinsville
2 – Matthew Ferguson, Swain Co.
3 – Hayden Williams, Alleghany
4 – Braxton Batchelor, Mtn. Heritage
285
1 – Kaleb McKenzie, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School
2 – Koleson Dooley, Robbinsville
3 – Donnie Hebenstreit, Smoky Mtn.
4 – Aiden Witt, Alcoa
Junior Varsity
106-113
1 – Andrew Enberg, Smoky Mtn.
2 – Drake Nutter, Alcoa
120-126
1 – Roan Haynie, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School
2 – Bodhi Glover, Mtn. Heritage
3 – Tobias Walker, Smoky Mtn.
4 – Caleb Carrington, Alcoa
138
1 – Leland Graves, Smoky Mtn.
2 – Austin Bohn, Robbinsville
3 – Xaiver Vazquez, Mtn. Heritage
4 – Nathaniel Yu, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School
144
1 – Manuel Cessa, Alleghany
2 – Charlie Sharpe, Alcoa
3 – Joe Sharpe, Alcoa
4 – Alex Most, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School
150
1 – Reece Miller, Alleghany
2 – Zander Davis, Robbinsville
3 – Chase Vaux, Mtn. Heritage
4 – Eric Busbee, Alcoa
157-165
1 – Jared Greer, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School
2 – Alex Martinez, Smoky Mtn.
3 – Daniel Athan, Hayesville
175-190
1 – Moke Tafoya, Smoky Mtn.
2 – Gael Barrera, Smoky Mtn.
215
1 – Evan Willis, Smoky Mtn.
2 – Zack Rathbone, Smoky Mtn.
3 – Dagen Thomas, Alcoa
285
1 – Jamir Turner, Alcoa
2 – Rhyin McCourt, Alcoa
3 – Adam Pate, Mtn. Heritage
4 – Bracey Wilson, Robbinsville