WRESTLING: James Orr Memorial results

One Feather Staff Report

ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. – Robbinsville High School hosted the James Orr Memorial Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 13. Following are the results per trackwrestling.com:

High School Girls

100

1 – Velvet Carver, Robbinsville

2 – Jasmine Garcia, Smoky Mtn.

107

1 – Tiffany Lin, Smoky Mtn.

2 – Niya Mora, Cherokee

3 – Andrea Sheeks, Robbinsville

4 – Alexis Cothem, Alcoa

120

1 – Halie Hill, Murphy

2 – Emily Torres, Smoky Mtn.

3 – Amyna Denton, Hayesville

132

1 – Lilli Denton, Hayesville

2 – Emma Burnes, Smoky Mtn.

3 – Kaitlyn Tahquette, Smoky Mtn.

4 – Alitama Perkins, Cherokee

5 – Koda Stinson, Robbinsville

138

1 – Alexis El-Khouri, Robbinsville

2 – Lakota Shelton, Hayesville

3 – Ruby Montanez, Smoky Mountain

4 – Teela Ross, Cherokee

152

1 – Mackenzie Bell, Smoky Mountain

2 – Kyla Jenkins, Robbinsville

3 – Campbell Brooks, Robbinsville

165

1 – Shaylee Temple, Smoky Mtn.

2 – Aiden Smith, Murphy

3 – Pacey Bradshaw, Robbinsville

4 – Katie Miller, Hayesville

235

1 – Gabriela Roman Bruno, Smoky Mtn.

2 – Riley Stokes, Smoky Mtn.

3 – Estrella Perez Ramirez, Smoky Mtn.

High School Boys

106

1 – Skylar Anderson, Robbinsville

2 – Christopher Nuevo, Alleghany

3 – Holden Walker, Cherryville

4 – Jake Miller, Murphy

113

1 – Adair Panama, Robbinsville

2 – Sully Cunningham, Swain Co.

3 – Elijah Pate, Mtn. Heritage

3 – Kyce Cook, Smoky Mtn.

120

1 – Alexis Panama, Robbinsville

2 – Davey McCoy, Smoky Mtn.

3 – Andrae Aguilera, Swain Co.

4 – Kaydn Munoz, Alleghany

126

1 – Loxston Hooper, Robbinsville

2 – Kale Stephenson, Swain Co.

3 – Marcos Sagahom, Alleghany

4 – Kaleb Pendelton, Cherryville

132

1 – Carson Worrick, Alleghany

2 – Avery Phillips, Robbinsville

3 – Colin Coggins, Smoky Mtn.

4 – Christian Phillips, Robbinsville

138

1 – Leyton Hooper, Robbinsville

2 – James Stroman, Swain Co.

3 – Warren Walker, Smoky Mtn.

4 – Logan Jenkins, Alcoa

144

1 – Kavan Wilson, Smoky Mtn.

2 – Owen Craig, Swain Co.

3 – Cooper Parlier, Alleghany

4 – Nolan Henry, Alcoa

150

1 – Alexis Nuevo, Alleghany

2 – William McCoy, Smoky Mtn.

3 – Bobby Moore, Robbinsville

4 – William Tanner Moore, Swain Co.

157

1 – Isaac Stroker, Alleghany

2 – Clay Unruh, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School

3 – Andrews Reynolds, Hayesville

4 – James Arch, Swain Co.

165

1 – Clay Seagle, Swain Co.

2 – Gabriel McSwain, Cherryville

3 – Cash Unruh, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School

4 – Isaac Irwin, Alcoa

175

1 – Garrett Breeden, Alcoa

2 – Chad Perry, Murphy

3 – Asher Walters, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School

4 – Thomas Tant, Smoky Mtn.

190

1 – Kage Williams, Robbinsville

2 – Lucas Sutton, Swain Co.

3 – Dylan Phipps, Alleghany

4 – Aidan McMullen, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School

215

1 – Kellen Ensley, Robbinsville

2 – Matthew Ferguson, Swain Co.

3 – Hayden Williams, Alleghany

4 – Braxton Batchelor, Mtn. Heritage

285

1 – Kaleb McKenzie, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School

2 – Koleson Dooley, Robbinsville

3 – Donnie Hebenstreit, Smoky Mtn.

4 – Aiden Witt, Alcoa

Junior Varsity

106-113

1 – Andrew Enberg, Smoky Mtn.

2 – Drake Nutter, Alcoa

120-126

1 – Roan Haynie, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School

2 – Bodhi Glover, Mtn. Heritage

3 – Tobias Walker, Smoky Mtn.

4 – Caleb Carrington, Alcoa

138

1 – Leland Graves, Smoky Mtn.

2 – Austin Bohn, Robbinsville

3 – Xaiver Vazquez, Mtn. Heritage

4 – Nathaniel Yu, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School

144

1 – Manuel Cessa, Alleghany

2 – Charlie Sharpe, Alcoa

3 – Joe Sharpe, Alcoa

4 – Alex Most, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School

150

1 – Reece Miller, Alleghany

2 – Zander Davis, Robbinsville

3 – Chase Vaux, Mtn. Heritage

4 – Eric Busbee, Alcoa

157-165

1 – Jared Greer, Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School

2 – Alex Martinez, Smoky Mtn.

3 – Daniel Athan, Hayesville

175-190

1 – Moke Tafoya, Smoky Mtn.

2 – Gael Barrera, Smoky Mtn.

215

1 – Evan Willis, Smoky Mtn.

2 – Zack Rathbone, Smoky Mtn.

3 – Dagen Thomas, Alcoa

285

1 – Jamir Turner, Alcoa

2 – Rhyin McCourt, Alcoa

3 – Adam Pate, Mtn. Heritage

4 – Bracey Wilson, Robbinsville