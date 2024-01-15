OBITUARY: Freddie “Bopper” Youngdeer

Freddie “Bopper” Youngdeer, 55, of Cherokee, passed away Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at the Cherokee Indian Hospital with his family by his side.

A native of Cherokee, Bopper was born Sept. 14, 1968 at the “old” Cherokee Indian Hospital. He was the son of the late Frances “Becky” Arch Smith and the late Fred “Freddie” Bradley Jr.

He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jimmy Arch and Shirley Rogers Arch; paternal grandparents, Fred Bradley Sr. and Elzina Tramper Bradley; brothers, Richard “Frankie” Youngdeer, Henry Bradley Jr.; sister, Benny Youngdeer; and a nephew, Tsani Alitisgi Youngdeer.

Bopper was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman who liked nothing better than to get out and enjoy his Cherokee homeland. He knew where to catch fish in the waters around Cherokee and he knew where to find ramps, mushrooms, and ginseng.

He was also an avid Duke basketball fan and (according to Lisa and Danielle) could make it “difficult to concentrate on the game” when they were playing The “Tarheels”.

Bopper is survived by his wife, Lisa Youngdeer; stepmother, Kina Bradley; stepfather Gilbert W. Smith; brothers, John “Barney” Youngdeer, Michael “Roscoe” Youngdeer, Greg Bradley, and Jason Bradley; daughters, Sasha, Samantha, Chelse, Teelah, Danielle, Tasheena, and Tiffany; as well as grandchildren, Maliah and Malik Gates, Jaiden, Jahari, and Neeva Dunford, Leilani Queen, Nakai, Niyah, Fenix, and Layton Pheasant, Darian Oocumma, Kyler Brady, Harper Blackburn, Mauriz, Josiah, and Eliana Barrera, Kaitlyn Tahquette, Kylie, Alexis, Myah, and Isabella Ledford, Jeff and Danny Toineeta and John Murray; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his furbaby, “Biscuit”.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. at Crisp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the Funeral Home. Brother Michael Youngdeer will be officiating the services. Burial will follow the service Jan. 17 in the Cucumber Family Cemetery.