OBITUARY: Mark Daniel Jones

Mark Daniel Jones, 64, of Whittier, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. A native of Alabama, he was the son of the late Carmon and Velma Myers Jones.

He was a deacon at Christ Fellowship Church of Cherokee.

Mark is survived by his wife, Myra Jones; son, Nicholas Jones; brother, Aaron Jones; and sisters, Nancy Riddle, and Susan Lane.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at the Christ Fellowship Church of Cherokee, 1655 Acquoni Road, Cherokee, NC 28719, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

A service will be held in Alabama tentatively Feb. 3. Times will be announced.