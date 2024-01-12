2024 Champions for Children Conference features FBI human trafficking training

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The AWAKE Children’s Advocacy Center out of Sylva, NC, hosted the 2024 Champions for Children conference at the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Convention Center from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12.

Representatives from tribal entities, included the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program (DV/SA), the Heart to Heart Program, Analenisgi, Cherokee Indian Police Department officers, and victim advocate Mirium Fuller, attended the week-long conference, which was a training for child abuse prevention.

The multidepartment training hosted attendees from as far as Albemarle, including social workers, law enforcement officers, in addition to representatives from Swain and Jackson County.

On Jan. 11, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, attendees participated in #WearBlueDay to raise awareness during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. #WearBlueDay is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign, www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign, to end human trafficking. Kayla Bigmeat, DV/SA intervention project coordinator, coordinated a group photo for attendees and community members sporting their blue on #WearBlueDay.

A key highlight of the conference was a series of trainings from FBI Special Agent Bianca Pearson on familial trafficking, a form of sex trafficking by family members, of which children are the most frequent victims.

Bigmeat provided a personal reflection after the conference. “After attending this conference, I think it’s important that our community focus on prevention. We need to teach our children boundaries and confidence. Resilience has been embedded in our culture, but I think it’s time to embrace education and healing,” she said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the EBCI Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program: Hotline number: 1-800-264-9611, Local number: (828)554-6830.