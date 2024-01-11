OBITUARY: Sarah Lou Swayney

Sarah Lou Swayney, 76, of the Birdtown Community, went to her eternal home on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Watty; mother, Edith Wachacha; two sisters, Nancy, Annabell; two brothers, Duke, and John Henery; one granddaughter, Casandra Tolley; and one grandson, Johnny Allen Cline.

She is survived by a daughter, Lillie (Dondie); two sons, Alvin and Lawrence; grandchildren, Melissa, Sarah Hope, William (Bud), Todd, Corey, Edith, Lawrence (Jr.), Hailey, Alexander; great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Lexie, Carter, Hayden, Karson (KB), Meleah, Daelynn, Jacey, Logan, Carlin, Siblings Judy, Jeanie Mae, Little Joe (Bo), and Mike.

She will be deeply missed beyond measure.

Funeral Service is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Tolley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Steven, Corey, Todd, Bud, Breeze, Dondie, and KB.