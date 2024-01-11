CIHA names new administrator at Tsali Care Center

Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority release

The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority has announced that Marcheta Campbell has joined Tsali Care Center as the new facility administrator. CIHA officials noted, “With an impressive career spanning over 35 years in program and management, Marcheta brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team.”

Campbell holds a bachelor of science degree from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree from Ashford University. Her most recent role was with Lutheran Services Carolinas, where she served as the administrator of Trinity Village in Hickory for over 10 years. At Trinity Village, she managed a $17 million budget and led a team of 311 across a 194-bed facility.

Her transition to administrator of Tsali Care Center marks the beginning of a significant partnership with Lutheran Services Carolinas, symbolizing a collaborative effort to enhance our services and impact.

Her diverse background is robust, including key leadership positions such as executive director and CEO at various YMCAs in North Carolina and Tennessee. Notably, she was instrumental in founding two YMCAs, demonstrating her exceptional capability in organizational development and management. In 2017, Marcheta co-founded a successful wedding and event venue in Conover, NC, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit.

In her new role at Tsali Care Center, a 72-bed skilled nursing facility, Cambell will oversee daily operations, ensuring that we continue to provide top-notch quality service.

CIHA officials said, “As a key leader, her role is pivotal in maintaining our standards in alignment with federal, state, and tribal guidelines. Her expertise will be vital in ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and in making a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve. Marcheta is also deeply committed to her community, serving on numerous church and community boards of directors. An avid Appalachian State football fan, she enjoys spending time in the mountains with her family and friends. She is a dedicated mother to her son, Ethan, and resides close to her parents and two brothers on the family farm.”