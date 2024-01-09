Qualla Boundary Senior Games announces new N.C. Senior Games Ambassador

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Sherrene Swayney, from Cherokee, N.C., has been chosen by Qualla Boundary Senior Games to serve as a North Carolina Senior Games (NCSG) Ambassador, she will join, Lois Dunston, Loretta Bolden, Margaret Teesateskie, Annie Owens, and Willard McCoy.

Ambassadors are an elite group of individuals in N.C. who have committed themselves to encouraging others in their community and across our state to stay healthy and live better longer through participation in Senior Games programs. Ambassadors assist their Senior Games Coordinator in recruiting participants and promoting Senior Games. Ambassadors receive state-level training in public relations, marketing and Senior Games information.

Qualla Boundary Senior Games is one of 54 sanctioned programs serving all 100 counties. NCSG is the statewide Senior Olympics program that motivates participants to stay active and healthy.

Senior Games offers over 70 athletic and arts events. Senior Games’ approach to wellness is designed to challenge individuals at their own levels. Programs that are available through NCSG include: SilverArts, celebrating the creative talents of North Carolina’s senior artists and Sports, including individual, doubles, and team competition.

– Qualla Boundary Senior Games release