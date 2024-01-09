OBITUARY: Sandra Marie Bradley (Maples)

Sandra Marie Bradley (Maples), 75, went to her eternal home on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Cherokee Indian Hospital. She was born July 23, 1948, to the late Cecil and Edna Lambert Maples. Sandy grew up in Gatlinburg, Tenn. and moved to Cherokee as a teenager. She attended boarding school in both Santa Fe, N.M. and Berea, Ky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Lisa Gerard Parker; her two sisters, Patsy McCoy, and Mary Dent; and her three brothers, Curtis Lambert, Ronald (Chico) Maples, and Charlie Maples.

She is survived by her daughters, Lori Lambert and Brandi Cooper (Cameron); her niece who she loved as a daughter, Cherise Maples (Robert Linton) and their children Jeyli, Lauryen , and Melani; her four grandchildren, Lisa Cooper, Charlie Lambert, Anasette Cooper, and Mechelen Cooper; her sister and friend, Linda Maples; her friends and loafing buddies, Kathy Rose and Genevieve Lambert; and finally, her great grandson, the internet repairman Liam Lambert.

Sandy retired from Qualla Housing after 30 years of service to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). She worked as a secretary for the Cherokee Boys Club, a bookkeeper for the EBCI, a beverage server for the first Cherokee Casino, and finally a housing inspector for Qualla Housing. She also spent many years on the Pow Wow circuit with her sister Patsy. After retirement, she spent her days with her grandchildren and shopping and eating with her daughters, sisters, and her friends.

She was a one-of-a-kind human and will be missed beyond measure.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral home at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.