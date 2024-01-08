OBITAURY: Wilburn James Wiggins

Wilburn James Wiggins, 67, of the Galbreath Creek Community, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, N.C. after a courageous battle with cancer. A native of Swain County, he was the son of the late Jesse Wilburn and Edna Cline Wiggins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, H.J. Wiggins (Chuck) and sister Dorothy Wiggins.

Wilburn was a much loved, brother and best friend, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend. He was so proud of all his nieces and nephews, from the oldest to the youngest and was always there for them.

Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Richard Wiggins of Cherokee and Ted Wiggins of Bryson City; his sisters, Shirley Parker (Dennis) of Jacksonville, Ala. and Vickie Wiggins of Bryson City; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great and great-nieces and nephews; aunts, Amanda Davis of Ohio, Tela King of Georgia, Carmen Cline of Bryson City and numerous cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Judes Research Hospital.