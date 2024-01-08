FAITH COMMENTARY: Weakness

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(except from Preacher Spurs , Christian Faith Publishing, Meadville, PA, 2022)

How can weakness be a strength? Every day we talk about what we are going to do. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe next week. Maybe next year. The Bible tells us we shouldn’t talk like that. James 4:13-14 says, Now listen up, those of you who talk like this – “Today we will go to this or that city, spend a year there, carry on business and make money” is wrong. Why? Because you don’t even know what will happen tomorrow. Your life is a vapor. You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.

Proverbs 16:9 – A man’s heart deviseth his way; But Jehovah directeth his steps.

So, what are we without God? Consider Jesus in the garden as He prayed before His capture and crucifixion. Who on earth had more power than Jesus Christ? And, yet He made Himself weak to be sacrificed unto death. How much more powerful did He become from that display (correct word?) of weakness? How about the example of humility in Jesus? He came from Heaven as King to a lowly manger as a servant.

Our society does not embrace weakness. Especially in men, women also fall into the trap of not showing weakness. It is drilled into us from childhood; it is part of our competitive society. Society says, “Don’t ever let them see your fear,” and “meekness is a sign of weakness.”

Pride is the foundation of all these thoughts, and it is one of Satan’s favorite lies he uses to forge the fires of those lies within us. Bosses bombard us, and commercials, spouses, and friends tell us not to be content with who we are, what we have, and how important we should be. In truth, those are all lies. Listen to Paul, again,

Philippians 4:11-12 – 11 Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therein to be content. 12 I know how to be abased, and I know also how to abound: in everything and in all things have I learned the secret both to be filled and to be hungry, both to abound and to be in want.

Paul makes an example of the process we need to consider. He could brag. Paul had it all, and he had it all taken from him. After he meets Jesus, he states how happy he is in whatever condition he’s in because that is what God has given him.

Having the faith that God will provide for every need and promises to bless us (make us happy) beyond our expectations is not easy to embrace. That’s humility, and thinking in error, we often believe the opposite. The world says, “I made me who I am. What has God done for me? Who do I give credit to? How much of what I have done did I earn and deserve, and how much did God do? I didn’t ask for this; I earned it. Because I’m so good, I got what I have.”

Paul says in 2 Cor 12:10 – 10 Wherefore I take pleasure in weaknesses, in injuries, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses, for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong.

Let’s break this down in comparison to what the world tells us.

Never show your weaknesses. If you’re injured, walk it off, don’t tell others you’re sick or need prayer for your ailments – that’s weak.

I don’t need anything or anyone because I can get my own, I’m smart, I’m powerful, and I don’t need anyone or anyone’s prayers.

Watch you say to me; I’ll get you back for every word. I’m self-made or come from good stock and education; you can’t put me down. So, watch me fire back in kind.

Distress? Are you kidding me? I’m strong; I can overcome; I’ll show those guys.

Proud, stubborn, rich, self-righteous, independent people don’t need God.

Strong in what? Why does God want us weak? Why do you suppose God delights in our weakness? Because when we finally realize that we can’t do it ourselves and need someone else. If we become wise, we depend more on Him.

Proverbs 11:2

When pride cometh, then cometh shame; But with the lowly is wisdom.

Proverbs 16:18

Pride goeth before destruction And a haughty spirit before a fall.

We are nothing without Him. Thank Him for allowing your last breath and praise Him that you are still breathing. Ask Him for your next. That’s humble. That’s needy. That’s where God wants to meet you, so you know it is for Him that we exist. We are to praise His Holy name and depend on Him for everything. To give ourselves up totally to His care. When you are there, look to God for your salvation, humble yourself, and He will draw to you.