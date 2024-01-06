OBITUARY: Kathy “Momma Hatt” West

Kathy “Momma Hatt” West, 66, of the Big Cove Community, went home to be with the Lord Sunday Dec. 31, 2023. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Jimmy West and Lawanda Davis Jackson and step-daughter of the late Marvin Jackson and Dorothy West.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Crowe; one nephew, Charles “Chino” West; son-in-law, Aaron Gloyne; Brothers, William West, Robert “Jose” West; and grandparents, Katie and George Davis, and Susie and Buck West.

Kathy is survived by her daughters, Heather (Andy) Century, and Hilda Crowe; grandchildren, Jimmie (Heaven) Gloyne, Jarius (Amanda) Gloyne, Juddson and Jayma Gloyne, Jeffrey Bradley, Kayd-lynn Bradley, Izabell and Ilyza Jenkins; great grandchildren, Kelani, Kai, Ollivander Gloyne, Ember, Oslyn, Mila Buckner; sisters, Boomer West, Jabba (Jack) Smoker, Panda Jackson; brothers, Tracy (Cindy) West, JJ Jackson, T-Bear (Alyine) Jackson; and special cousins, Norma Craig, Marina Catt (Junior).

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8 at Rock Springs Baptist Church of which she was a member. Pastors Greg Morgan will officiate with burial at Davis Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Church.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Gloyne, Juddson Gloyne, Jeffrey Bradley, Newt Jackson, Jack Smoker, Andy Century, and Jarius Gloyne.