RUNNING: Bell signs to run cross country and track at Mars Hill University

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Another member of the historic Cherokee High School (CHS) Braves 2021-22 cross country team has signed to run at the collegiate level. Aizen Bell, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and a CHS senior, signed a letter of intent during a ceremony at the Charles George Memorial Arena on the morning of Friday, Jan. 5 to run cross country and track for the Mars Hill University Lions.

“It feels great,” said Bell who will run cross country and several distances in track for Mars Hill including the 1600M and 800M and possibly the 4x800M. The 1600M is his favorite. “It’s shorter. But, it’s more exciting to me. I have to put my all into that race, just like any race.”

Bell was a member of the 2021 Braves team that was the first in school history to win the 1A West Regional title. That team won the Smoky Mountain Conference and the 1A West Regional titles in both 2021 and 2022, and they took second place at the 1A State Championship meet in 2022.

He plans to study business administration with a minor in nutrition and has his sights set on becoming a coach. “I want to help people improve with running and just trying to be a better person.”

Ahli-sha Stephens, Cherokee Central Schools cross country and track and field head coach, said, “It’s exciting. I’m super proud of the work that all these boys have put in through the years. And it’s really paying off because Aizen not only got this offer and acceptance, but he also got three others at other schools. It’s amazing that the consistency and discipline that these boys have is taking them places, to the next level.”

She added, “He works hard. He’s disciplined. He’s consistent. He’s a true leader for us here at Cherokee High School. And, another thing, the younger ones feed off of him just like he fed off of his older peers. It just goes to show that if you really buy in to a program and you put the work in, be disciplined and consistent, it carries you a long way. I know that Aizen is a strong runner. He’s strong-minded, and he’ll do great things just like his peers have done.”

Craig Barker, CHS assistant principal, said, “We’re very proud of this young man, very proud of what he represents. I’m proud of the family for the support that he’s received, and proud that he’s a Brave, most importantly. He’s a good young man. We’re excited for the things that you’ve done here at Cherokee and, most importantly, the things you’re going to do.”

“I look forward to all the things that you’re going to accomplish. This is a great stepping stone to further your education and to set you up for success in your future.”

Mars Hill competes in the NCAA’s Division II South Atlantic Conference.