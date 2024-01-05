OBITUARY: Louise Ann Reed

Louise Ann Reed, 65 of the Snowbird Community, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at Cherokee Indian Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 16, 1958, to the late McKinley Reed and Susie Roxie Wachacha, in Chicago, Ill.

She graduated from Robbinsville High School, and went on to earn three associates degrees. She retired from the Junaluska Museum after 17 years where she worked as the cultural resource coordinator. She loved genealogy and enjoyed tracing her families’ roots. A Beloved member of the Snowbird Community, she was involved in the community in many ways and was always there to support the community needs. She was also heavily involved in the Cherokee culture and she was proud to educate those around her about the Cherokee people. She also worked with the Forest Service beside her father for six years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by foster parents, Boyd and Edna Chekelelee; infant sister, Martha Reed; three brothers, Marvin Reed, McKinley Reed Jr., Harvey Chekelelee; grandparents, Martha Wachacha and John Wayne Wachacha; and a brother-in-law, Don Chekelelee.

She is survived by her children, a son, Tommy Junaluska Chekelelee, and a daughter, Samantha Maria Hinojosa; siblings, Carolyn “Boo Boo” Chekelelee and Rose Rodriquez; a brother, Jimmy Chekelelee; 11 nieces and nephews, Dewitt, Scottie, Tonya (JR), Ashley, Michelle (JR), Jackie, Kelly (Fonz), Stuart, Charlie, and 2 special nieces Evelyn (Andrew) and Tyffany; five grandchildren of the heart, Jayden, Ethan, McKinley Ty, Baby Dray, Kyler; and a host of great nieces nephews cousins and family friends.

The family will receive friends at Crisp Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A celebration is planned by the family but will be announced at a later time.